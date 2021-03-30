Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood set for Feb. 13

Next year's Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the National Football League and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee announced Tuesday.

"With Super Bowl LVI officially dated, I join millions of sports fans and Angelenos in looking forward to February 13, 2022 as we build toward one of the most exciting events in our city's recent history and near future," said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. "None of this would be possible without (Rams owner) Stan Kroenke's support and vision for Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium which is sure to become an iconic Super Bowl destination."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This will be the first time the region has hosted the game since 1993 at the Rose Bowl, where the Dallas Cowboys hammered the Buffalo Bills, 52-17. Los Angeles also hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, at the Coliseum. The 1973 game was also played at the Coliseum, and the Rose Bowl hosted the 1977, 1980, 1983 and 1987 games.

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee is tasked with coordinating the Super Bowl LVI experience, including through social, cultural and economic impacts on the region. It is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, a nonprofit that was designated by the Los Angeles Tourism Board to attract, secure and support high-profile events and sports games to the area.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.