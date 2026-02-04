1 dead, several injured after Metrolink train collides with vehicle in Glendale

The Brief One person was killed Wednesday morning when a Metrolink train collided with a vehicle at a crossing in Glendale. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near San Fernando Road, leaving 150 passengers stranded and four others injured. Investigators have not yet determined why the vehicle was on the tracks or the identity of the victim.



Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a Metrolink train in Glendale that left one person dead and several others injured on Wednesday.

What we know:

The incident was reported at approximately 9 a.m. on Brazil Street, situated just west of the intersection of San Fernando Road and Broadway.

The collision involved Antelope Valley Line train number 206, which was traveling between the downtown Burbank and Glendale stations.

One person died at the scene, officials said.

According to Metrolink Public Affairs Manager Laurene Lopez, roughly 150 passengers were on board at the time of impact.

Three passengers reported injuries, with one being transported to a local hospital alongside an injured bystander.

The remaining injured passengers were treated on-site by personnel from the Los Angeles County and Glendale fire departments.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

It remains unclear if the vehicle was stalled on the tracks or if it attempted to bypass the crossing arms.

The Glendale Police Department has not yet commented on the specific factors that led to the crash.

What's next:

The Glendale Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

Commuters should expect the tracks between Burbank and Glendale to remain closed for several hours as the scene is cleared and investigators document the wreckage.

Metrolink confirmed that trains 207 and 208 (Antelope Valley Line) and trains 320 and 341 (San Bernardino Line) were canceled for the duration of the morning.

What you can do:

Passengers traveling through the San Fernando Valley corridor should seek alternative transportation or use the Metro bus shuttles operating between the Burbank Downtown and Glendale stations.

You can monitor real-time service updates via the Metrolink website or their official social media channels.