Organizers of Super Bowl LVI to recognize the unsung heroes of LA

This year's Super Bowl committee launched a Champions Live Here legacy program that recognizes 56 "unsung hero" grassroots organizations and nonprofits who are making a difference in Southern California.

The legacy program will honor each of the selected "Champion organizations" with a $10,000 grant award. In addition, six of the 56 organizations will get a total grant of $50,000.

The public nomination kicks off Tuesday and runs through Wednesday, March 31. You can click here to nominate a champion organization.

The big game will be held at SoFi Stadium on February 2022.

