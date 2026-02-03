Pregnant woman killed after being struck by car while biking with family in Playa del Rey

The Brief A pregnant woman died while bike riding with her family after she was struck by a vehicle. Regan Cole-Graham was seven months pregnant with her third child. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.



A pregnant woman was struck and killed while riding her bike with her family.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 near the intersection of Pershing Drive and Manchester Avenue in Playa del Rey.

Regan Cole-Graham, 36, was riding with her husband and two children when she was hit by a vehicle. She was seven months pregnant with her third child, a girl.

Police say the couple was riding separate e-bikes with their two young sons, ages 3 and 1, both strapped into bike seats…all 4 wearing helmets, heading south toward Manchester Ave.

LAPD detectives say an 87-year-old driver in a white Camry hit the back of Cole-Graham’s bike, ejecting her onto the road, then ran over the pregnant mom…his sedan pushing her bike forward with her son still strapped in.

Doctors could not save the mother but delivered her baby at 31 weeks. Unfortunately, the baby died in the NICU the following day, according to a GoFundMe page.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene. Investigators say drugs and alcohol were not factors. Neighbors say accidents here are far too common and this part of Pershing needs a bike lane.

"She just emulated love"

What they're saying:

A memorial is now growing at the crash site.

Friends are remembering her as a lovable person and mom.

"She should be remembered as an idol of a wife, a mom and a friend. And she was funny as hell," said her friend Candice Watts-Garmel.

"I know she would want her baby girl to be remembered and just to see the love between her and Matt and how excited they were," added another friend, Mary Creel.

Friends and family describe the Google marketing executive as intelligent, generous, and kind – but say more than anything…she loved being a mom.