Need a job? Super Bowl halftime show in need of production crew members

As the Super Bowl heads to SoFi Stadium this February, there's an opportunity to take part in the production of the halftime show.

Producers are hiring about 500 field team members that could help put together the halftime show stage and move things to and from the field for the performance featuring music icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

No production experience is necessary, but proof of vaccination is required.

Crew members will not get tickets to the big game, but it is a paid position. Those interested in applying can click here for more information.

