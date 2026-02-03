These California trucking schools broke state laws. Regulators couldn’t do anything about it

The Brief A tuition-based exemption allows nearly 200 California trucking schools to operate with no state oversight, leaving safety standards unverified. Even when schools are cited for "hazardous" conditions or fraud, many bypass penalties by lowering tuition or simply ignoring state closure orders. While truck-related crashes killed 400 people in California in 2022, a lack of data makes it impossible to track how many drivers were trained at unlicensed "mills."



California’s highways face a significant safety risk as a legal loophole allows hundreds of "fly-by-night" trucking schools to bypass state oversight.

What we know:

Under current California law, private trucking schools charging $2,500 or less are exempt from state licensing. A CalMatters analysis found at least 184 schools operating within this gap.

Even when the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE) attempts to intervene, schools can simply lower their tuition to claim an exemption and slip out of the state’s reach.

Federal records are equally unreliable, as the national registry relies on self-reported data.

Schools like the now-closed Dolphin Trucking School have been accused of using unqualified teachers and providing hazardous learning conditions, only to rebrand and continue operating at the same location once their licenses were stripped.

What we don't know:

The exact number of students graduating from these unlicensed programs is unknown because "exact numbers could not be known," according to BPPE spokesperson Monica Vargas.

Additionally, officials admit there is no direct data to correlate specific highway fatalities with the lack of school licensing, despite industry experts' warnings.

What they're saying:

"The state of California has approved and walked my site," said Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy, contrasting his certified school with unlicensed programs. "Unsuspecting everyday drivers have no idea the 80,000-pound truck on the highway is operated by an individual who’s not properly trained."

Meawhile, Joe German, owner of the unlicensed Premier Trucking School, argued that the full licensing process is too expensive for small operations, stating it "would bankrupt us."

What's next:

The California Legislature is currently reconsidering a bill by Assemblymember Mike Fong to close the tuition loophole.

While a similar attempt failed last year due to budget concerns, proponents argue the $800,000 annual cost to regulate the industry is a small price for highway safety.