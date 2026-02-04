Suspect accused of ramming LASD Deputy at Commerce Gas Station on the run

The Brief A suspect is on the run after intentionally slamming a pickup truck into a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy at a Commerce gas station early Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene, crashed into parked cars two miles away, and ran away into a residential neighborhood near Southside Street. The deputy involved was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.



A manhunt is underway in Commerce after a driver allegedly used a pickup truck to strike a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy before leading authorities on a brief pursuit that ended in a foot chase.

What we know:

The incident began at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and Fidelia Avenue, according to authorities.

A suspect reportedly slammed his pickup truck into a deputy's vehicle at a gas station and immediately fled the scene. About two miles away, in the 6000 block of Southside Street, the suspect crashed into at least one parked vehicle, officials said.

Following the second collision, the suspect ditched the truck and ran away into a nearby residential area.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect or a motive for the initial collision.

It remains unclear if the suspect was armed at the time he abandoned the vehicle or if the pickup truck used in the assault was stolen.

What's next:

LASD deputies are continuing their search for the individual within the residential neighborhood where the truck was abandoned.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station and the Southside Street crash site to identify the suspect.