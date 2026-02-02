Measles alert: Disneyland, LAX, and Woodland Hills listed as exposure sites

The Brief Public health officials confirmed Los Angeles County’s second measles case of 2026, involving an international traveler who visited LAX, Disneyland, and a Woodland Hills Dunkin' Donuts. Potential exposure sites include LAX Terminal B (Jan. 26-27), Disneyland Resort parks and Goofy’s Kitchen (Jan. 28), and Dunkin' Donuts on Ventura Blvd (Jan. 30). Authorities urge anyone at these locations during specific windows to monitor for symptoms like high fever and rash through late February, as U.S. cases hit a 26-year January high.



Public health officials confirmed Saturday the second measles case in Los Angeles County for 2026.

The infected individual, an international traveler, visited multiple high-traffic locations across Los Angeles and Orange Counties while contagious, potentially exposing thousands of residents and tourists.

What we know:

The infected patient arrived at Tom Bradley International Airport (Terminal B) on Viva Aerobus Flight 518 at gate 201A on Monday, January 26.

Health officials identified several specific exposure windows:

LAX Terminal B: Monday, Jan. 26 (10:45 p.m.) to Tuesday, Jan. 27 (1 a.m.). Monday, Jan. 26 (10:45 p.m.) to Tuesday, Jan. 27 (1 a.m.).

Disneyland Resort: Wednesday, Jan. 28, including Goofy's Kitchen (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and both Wednesday, Jan. 28, including Goofy's Kitchen (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure (12:30 p.m. to closing).

Dunkin' Donuts (Woodland Hills): Friday, Jan. 30, at 22020 Ventura Blvd. (3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.). Friday, Jan. 30, at 22020 Ventura Blvd. (3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.).

"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer. He noted that a person can spread the illness for four days before a rash even appears.

The U.S. has seen 588 confirmed measles cases so far this year—the highest January total since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

Most are linked to outbreaks in South Carolina, Arizona, and Utah.

What we don't know:

Officials are still working to identify other potential exposure sites in LA County.

While the CDC is contacting passengers seated near the traveler on Flight 518, the total number of people exposed at Disneyland—a "densely populated area"—remains unknown.

Timeline:

Jan. 26: Patient arrives at LAX on Viva Aerobus Flight 518.

Jan. 28: Patient visits Disneyland Resort and Goofy’s Kitchen.

Jan. 30: Patient visits Dunkin' Donuts in Woodland Hills.

Jan. 31: L.A. and Orange County health departments confirm the infection.

Feb. 16: Monitoring deadline for those exposed at LAX.

Feb. 18: Monitoring deadline for those exposed at Disneyland.

Feb. 20: Final monitoring deadline for those exposed at Dunkin' Donuts.

What you can do:

If you were at any of the exposure sites, health officials urge the following:

Check Immunity: Confirm you have received the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.

Monitor Symptoms: Watch for fever, cough, red watery eyes, and a rash starting at the head.

Call Ahead: If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor first before visiting a clinic to prevent exposing others in the waiting room.

Immediate Action: If your exposure was less than seven days ago, talk to a provider about a preventative vaccine or immune globulin.