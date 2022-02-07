Super Bowl Experience offers fan fun at fan-friendly prices

It's Super Bowl Week, and if a $10,000 ticket for the game is a little out of your price range, the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center is a much more affordable option for some NFL-themed fun ahead of the game on Sunday.

The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive football theme park and opens for its second weekend at the convention center.

Fans will be able to get autographs from NFL players and legends; play mini-games like field goal kicking and quarterback tests; take photos with the Lombardi Trophy; see displays with gear and all 55 Super Bowl rings, and more.

Tickets for the event this weekend are just $40, but anyone can get a 50% discount if they take the Metro to the convention center. You just have to show your TAP Pass to get the discount. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Doors open Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. Below is the full schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 10: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

