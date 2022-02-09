Super Bowl 2022: LAPD warns against DUI on Super Bowl Sunday

It's one of the most celebrated days of the year for sports fans, but Super Bowl Sunday doesn't come without its risks. With so many people planning to party across Los Angeles Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Police Department is warning about the risks of driving under the influence.

"We don't want you to risk your life or the life of someone else," said Jayson Siller, a Drug Recognition Expert with the LAPD. "We want you to be safe. We want you to have a great Super Bowl. We want you to enjoy it and just plan ahead and act accordingly."

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 47 percent of all traffic fatalities were caused by drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday in 2017. Just last year In California, CHP says 120 people were injured in alcohol-related accidents and 300 people were arrested for DUI.

RELATED:

But it's not just alcohol that can impair your driving, Siller says. "Cannabis, prescription medication, Xanax, Vicodin, anything along those lines, especially if you're mixing it with alcohol that can cause a significant level of impairment that a lot of people aren't used to because they're going to be celebrating this weekend," he said. "So we want to take that into account, and we want you to be safe out there."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

To help minimize the number of impaired drivers on the road, the U.S. Department of Transportation has a few tips. If you're hosting a Super Bowl Party, the DOT recommended you ask your guests to select a designated driver at the outset, and serve a few non-alcoholic drink options. If you're attending a party, experts say to plan ahead, whether that's with a designated driver or a rideshare plan.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.