Super Bow LVI: Miley Cyrus, Green Day, Halsey among acts for music fest

Tickets will go on sale Thursday for the third annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day concert event leading up to the big game and featuring performers Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The three nights of concerts will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 10- 12, ahead of the Feb. 13 Super Bowl at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. Tickets will go on sale at 7 a.m. Thursday at SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, with special guests, are scheduled to perform the first night, on Feb. 10. The husband-and-wife team of Shelton and Stefani with perform Feb. 11, with Mickey Guyton. Miley Cyrus and Green Day will perform on the final night, Saturday, Feb. 12.

According to organizers, more than 75,000 people attended the music festivals in 2019 in Atlanta and last year in Miami. The 2019 show included a performance by Bruno Mars and Cardi B that was the highest-grossing show in the history of State Farm Arena, organizers said.

"With this year's festival taking place in the iconic Staples Center, we're excited about the line-up of musicians we have brought together across various genres, and can't wait to bring people in Los Angeles even more fun to what is already set to be a big weekend," Lane Joyce, director of experiential marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement.

