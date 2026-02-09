Tesla catches fire after crashing into tree, another car in Winnetka

The Brief A Tesla catches fire after crashing in the Winnetka area. The crash ended with three people being hurt.



A Tesla exploded after it crashed into another car and then hit a tree in Winnetka.

The crash happened on Monday, February 9, around 7:45 a.m. in the 20600 block of West Nordhoff Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The crash ended with three people getting hurt, LAPD said.

The cause of the crash and the ensuing fire remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

As of February 9, it is unknown what caused the Tesla to catch fire. Officials did not specify the conditions of the three people injured in the crash.