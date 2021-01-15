Structure fire burns near livestock on property in Sylmar

A fire engulfed a large outbuilding and at least one vehicle on a property in Sylmar Friday.

The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 13000 block of North Fellows Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found several other structures threatened, the LAFD reported.

"Firefighters are applying water in an attempt to protect nearby structure(s) and vegetation,'' LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said around 11:15 a.m.

About a dozen horses on an adjacent property appeared to be unharmed, Prange said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.