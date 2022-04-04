Strike Averted: Grocery store workers reach tentative agreement with Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions

The supermarket strike is averted, according to a union representing grocery store workers.

On Monday night, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) announced a tentative agreement has been reached between the union and the grocery store chains.

The grocery store chains involved in the tentatively-agreed deal includes Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Ralphs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Talks resume between SoCal grocers, workers

"This transformative, member-led deal includes significant wage increases, guaranteed hours for part time workers, stronger health benefits, improved store safety and a secured pension," UFCW said, in part, in a statement.

UFCW said in a press release that the deal is not yet finalized as of Monday night.

"Nothing is final until the members decide and vote," the union explained, in part, in a press release.

