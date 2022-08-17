Stretch your dollar: How to save on your electricity bill

With triple-digit heat hitting parts of the Southland, you may be wondering if there's anything you can do to save some money as you crank up your AC or electric fans in an effort to stay cool.

Here are some tips:

Check your thermostat

Officials said these are the ideal thermostat settings to maximize your dollar without sacrificing comfort"

When you're home: 78

When you're away: 85

When you're sleeping: 82

Using a box air conditioner?

Determine which temperature works best for you and stick to it. Adjust it if your bill comes back too high.

Invest in window shades or curtains

Use insulated shades and containers to block out the heat and keep the cool air in.

Avoid using appliances during peak hours

Do not use your washer, dryer, and dishwasher during peak hours of the day. Also, try cooking outside if possible so the heat stays out there, too! For example, grill instead of using the oven.