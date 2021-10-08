Standoff situation underway at liquor store in South LA

article

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are in a standoff with a suspect who reportedly barricaded himself inside a liquor store in South LA.

Deputies responded to the area of 66th Street and Holmes Street around 4 p.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies attempted to pull over the suspect but he fled into a nearby store. It is unclear how many people are inside the store with the suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

