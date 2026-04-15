Man fatally stabbed outside Union Station in downtown LA

The Brief A 43-year-old unhoused man was fatally stabbed around Wednesday morning while in a sleeping bag across the street from Union Station. The victim managed to wander across Alameda Street and collapse in front of the station; he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The identity of the victim or the description of a potential suspect was not released.



A stabbing investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a man was stabbed to death near Union Station during the Wednesday morning commute.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Alameda Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. following a report from Union Station security of a stabbing.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 43-year-old victim, who is believed to be unhoused, was stabbed while in a sleeping bag across the street from the station.

Police said after the attack, the man wandered across Alameda Street to Union Station, where he collapsed in front of the main building.

Although the man was reported in critical condition when officers first arrived, he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities believe evidence indicates the suspect is also believed to be unhoused.

What we don't know:

The stabbing victim's identity is unknown.

No suspect information was immediately released.

It is also unclear if the suspect and victim had any prior interactions before the fatal confrontation.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack.