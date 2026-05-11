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San Fernando Valley hospital seeks help identifying patient found in Santa Monica

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Published  May 11, 2026 11:36am PDT
Sylmar
FOX 11
article

The Brief

    • Authorities are asking for help identifying a woman who has been hospitalized at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar for nearly a month.
    • The patient was originally found in Santa Monica and has two distinct tattoos, including a rose on her chest and a dream catcher on her shoulder with the words "Searchin Hawk."
    • Because the woman’s hair is currently shaved, hospital staff are relying on her tattoos and physical description to help locate her family or friends.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a patient at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in the Sylmar area.

What we know:

The unidentified patient has been hospitalized since April 13. She is believed to be in her 60s, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 112 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair that is currently shaved.

Officials noted the woman has two distinct tattoos:

  • A dream catcher on her left shoulder with the words "Searchin Hawk."
  • A rose located approximately 2 inches above her left chest.

She was originally found in Santa Monica before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the patient is encouraged to contact Andrea Dios at 747-210-3933 or 747-210-4236.

The Source: This report is based on a public service alert from Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and L.A. Health Services.

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