San Fernando Valley hospital seeks help identifying patient found in Santa Monica
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a patient at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in the Sylmar area.
What we know:
The unidentified patient has been hospitalized since April 13. She is believed to be in her 60s, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 112 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair that is currently shaved.
Officials noted the woman has two distinct tattoos:
- A dream catcher on her left shoulder with the words "Searchin Hawk."
- A rose located approximately 2 inches above her left chest.
She was originally found in Santa Monica before being transported to the hospital for treatment.
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could help identify the patient is encouraged to contact Andrea Dios at 747-210-3933 or 747-210-4236.
The Source: This report is based on a public service alert from Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and L.A. Health Services.