San Fernando Valley hospital seeks help identifying patient found in Santa Monica

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The Brief Authorities are asking for help identifying a woman who has been hospitalized at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar for nearly a month. The patient was originally found in Santa Monica and has two distinct tattoos, including a rose on her chest and a dream catcher on her shoulder with the words "Searchin Hawk." Because the woman’s hair is currently shaved, hospital staff are relying on her tattoos and physical description to help locate her family or friends.



Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a patient at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in the Sylmar area.

What we know:

The unidentified patient has been hospitalized since April 13. She is believed to be in her 60s, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 112 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair that is currently shaved.

Officials noted the woman has two distinct tattoos:

A dream catcher on her left shoulder with the words "Searchin Hawk."

A rose located approximately 2 inches above her left chest.

She was originally found in Santa Monica before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the patient is encouraged to contact Andrea Dios at 747-210-3933 or 747-210-4236.