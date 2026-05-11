Scene cleared after reported bomb threat at Six Flags Magic Mountain

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The Brief Authorities were investigating a reported bomb threat at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday, May 11. California Highway Patrol officials said the scene was cleared and the park would resume normal operations at 12:30 p.m.



Operations resumed as normal following a reported bomb threat at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Monday morning.

What they're saying:

"We are aware of the police activity at the park and are currently monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities," park officials wrote on social media amid the search.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel from SkyFOX reported seeing a SWAT team and LA County Fire crews at the scene.

The scene was later cleared, allowing the park to operate as normal.

Six Flags releases a statement

"Safety is one of our top priorities. Earlier today, the park underwent a thorough safety check by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol. The park appreciates the timely response by both law enforcement agencies and values the ongoing partnership and commitment to keeping our community and guests safe. The park is currently closed, but we expect to open at 12:30 p.m. Further questions can be directed to LASD," Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said in a released statement.