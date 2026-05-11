Beverly Grove home break-in: Family inside as thieves break into residence

The Brief Multiple victims, including young children, were inside a Beverly Grove home when a group of suspects forced their way in late Sunday night. LAPD is currently investigating the break-in, but no suspect descriptions have been released. Nothing was taken from the property, authorities confirmed.



A scary situation unfolded for a family in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles overnight, authorities said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 10, reporting suspects breaking into a home.

Video from the scene shows at one point, a police helicopter flying over the residence on the 8200 block of Oakwood Avenue, near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Beverly boulevards.

Police have confirmed there were victims inside at the time and that the suspects were startled by the victims and left.

Later in the night, family members were seen outside the residence with young children.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how many suspects forced their way into the home.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the victims. So far, a description of the suspects was not available.