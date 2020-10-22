Spectator dies after being hit by vehicle during street takeover in Costa Mesa

A man has been arrested on a murder charge after one person was killed and two others were injured early Thursday morning in street takeovers in Costa Mesa and Anaheim, police said.

A vehicle overturned at the intersection of Sunflower and Hyland avenues in Costa Mesa about 2:30 a.m. when a passenger was ejected and taken to a hospital. The black Chevy truck struck a spectator who was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was only identified by authorities as a man in his twenties. The driver was given a sobriety test by officers and arrested on a murder charge.

The driver remained at the location and the intersection is blocked until further notice, police said.

A witness at the scene said about 100 vehicles were in the area, doing donuts in the intersection at the time the deadly crash occurred and an open beer bottle could be seen in the intersection.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

In Anaheim, a woman was struck by a vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot of a shopping center in Anaheim and taken to a hospital with stable vital signs.

Anaheim police responded to the Anaheim Plaza Marketplace, 430 N. Euclid, about 1:30 a.m., where several hundred cars were taking part in the takeover.

Video showed the vehicle's rear end clip the woman, flipping her into the air before she landed on the pavement.

The driver fled the scene following the crash, but was later taken into custody.

