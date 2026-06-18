Special Olympian barred from USA Games after sensory outburst; family alleges discrimination

The Brief Gold medal-winning Special Olympian Gilbert "Gilly" Valenzuela has been barred from the upcoming USA Games in Minnesota following a conduct incident. Valenzuela's family calls the decision discrimination, explaining that his verbal outburst—screaming out of despair over loud noise and perceived unfairness—was a manifestation of his disability. The Special Olympics Committee stands by the disqualification, stating it was necessary to uphold their written code of conduct and ensure a safe, positive environment.



A local gold medal-winning Special Olympian is being forbidden from participating in the upcoming USA Games in Minnesota following an emotional outburst.

The family of 24-year-old swimmer Gilbert "Gilly" Valenzuela is calling the disqualification discriminatory, arguing his actions were directly tied to his disability.

What we know:

Gilbert Valenzuela, a decorated swimmer from Whittier, recently won a gold medal in early June 2026. Shortly after his victory, his family was notified that he was banned from the upcoming USA Games.

The disciplinary action stems from an incident at the end of the opening ceremonies earlier this month, where Valenzuela admits he screamed loudly.

The Special Olympics Committee confirmed the suspension to FOX 11, stating that Valenzuela broke their written code of conduct. According to the committee, the decision was made to uphold standards that ensure a safe and positive environment for all participants.

Valenzuela's family attempted to appeal the decision, offering to have his brother accompany him to Minnesota as a dedicated, one-on-one assistant to help manage his needs, but this accommodation was denied.

Had he been allowed to compete, Valenzuela would have been the first Special Olympian from the city of Whittier to participate in the USA Games.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific section of the written code of conduct the committee determined was violated to warrant a full suspension from the USA Games.

The Special Olympics Committee has not publicly clarified why the family's proposal for a one-on-one family assistant was rejected as viable accommodation.

What they're saying:

Valenzuela explained that the screaming was an expression of sensory overload and frustration, rather than malice.

"How loud it was because I'm not, I'll be honest, I'm not the biggest fan of concerts because of how loud it can be, but also it was because it was unfair to not just me but the other athletes who wanted to meet the band," Valenzuela said, adding that he "screamed out of despair" and finds the ban "very upsetting" and "extremely unfair."

His family expressed deep frustration with how the situation was handled, noting they were allowed to watch him swim in a subsequent meet before being notified of the punishment.

"We got a call at 9 o'clock at night that the Special Olympics has decided that he is no longer participating in the summer games," his mother Jeanette said. "So we did everything that we could to express that his, from what we've known that his behaviors were a part of his disability and that it felt like discrimination."

In a statement to FOX 11, the Special Olympics Committee defended its ruling.

"While difficult, this decision reflects our responsibility to uphold standards that help ensure a safe and positive environment for everyone involved. Out of respect for the privacy for those involved, we will not comment further on details," the statement read.

What's next:

The USA Games in Minnesota are scheduled to proceed without Whittier's top regional swimmer.

While the family has voiced their immense disappointment, it is currently unknown if they plan to pursue formal legal action or disability advocacy channels to contest the committee's strict enforcement of the policy.