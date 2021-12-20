SpaceX COVID-19 outbreak reported with 132 confirmed cases

article

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the SpaceX Corporate Headquarters facility in Hawthorne, where 132 active cases have been confirmed.

The data released by the health department on Monday tracks current COVID-19 outbreaks in the county. This is the second outbreak reported at the rocket facility. Back in March 2020, 12 employees at the same facility had to be sent home after two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the location.

SpaceX Headquarters, located at 1 Rocket Road in Hawthorne, has approximately 6,500 employees. The location is the main hub for Elon Musk's rocket factory, where the company's main design, manufacturing, research and engineering is done, according to the company's website.

FOX 11 has reached out to SpaceX and the county's health department for a statement on the outbreak and is waiting to hear back.

On Sunday, Los Angeles County logged its third consecutive day with more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Sunday's numbers brought the county's cumulative totals to 1,563,879 cases and 27,441 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

