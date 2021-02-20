Southland gas prices shoot up to highest level since December 2019

article

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 31st time in the last 32 days, increasing 1.7 cents to $3.621, its highest amount since Dec. 29, 2019.

The average price has increased 27.3 cents in the last 32 days, including 3.4 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.5 cents more than one week ago, 27.1 cents higher than one month ago and 5 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 45th time in the past 46 days, increasing 1.6 cents to $3.612, its highest amount since Dec. 13, 2019.

It has increased 39.4 cents in the last 46 days, including 3.6 cents on Friday. The Orange County average price is 8 cents more than one week ago, 27.6 cents higher than one month ago and 10.9 cents greater than one year ago.

"This week's ice storms in Texas shut down oil refinery production, but that is unlikely to affect prices locally because California receives no oil from Texas," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"However, there are reports of tightening supply from local refineries, and that is likely to drive Southern California prices even higher in coming days."

