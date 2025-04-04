Southern California forecast: Weekend brings warmer temps, sunny skies before incoming heat wave

The Brief Sunny skies are returning to Southern California just in time for the weekend. A warming trend is expected next week.



Warmer temperatures and sunny skies are returning to the Southern California forecast just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb as a warming trend begins next week.

Approaching heat wave

What we know:

After days of unsettled weather, things are clearing out across the Southland. This weekend, most areas will see temperatures in the 70s.

"It will be dry up in the mountains, 40 degrees in Big Bear. 61 [Friday] in the high desert, nice and cool. 72 in Palm Springs, which is chilly for this time," FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said.

Next week, high pressure will take control of the forecast, causing temperatures to spike across the region.

"Temperatures are going to climb up to about five to ten degrees above normal with plenty of sunshine and then as we look ahead to the weekend into next week, particularly Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, that's when we're going to look for even hotter temperatures. There may even be some heat alerts or heat advisories going into effect because of this heat wave we're anticipating," explained FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban.

Triple-digit heat possible in some communities

What's next:

The seven-day forecast shows some inland communities could see temperatures reach the 80s and 90s.

"Some models are pointing to even triple digits, maybe getting to 100 by next week, Wednesday and Thursday. We'll keep a close eye on it," Quiban said.