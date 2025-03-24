Southern California braces for spring heat wave

The Brief A heat wave will strike in Southern California to start the week. Some communities could see record-breaking temperatures. Those seeking cooler weather can flock to the coast or the mountains.



Spring is officially in full swing. However, it’s going to feel a lot more like summer in Southern California to start the week.

Meteorologists even warn of the potential for record-breaking temperatures.

What we know:

Monday’s temperatures are expected to jump 10 to 15 degrees higher from where they were over the weekend.

While forecasters with the National Weather Service haven’t issued any heat warnings, they are warning of unseasonably warm weather.

"There are certain risks out there for certain vulnerable populations, so we do have some elevated concerns for the heat. So, you want to make sure you drink a lot of water, especially if you have to work outdoors," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban.

Unseasonably warm temperatures expected across Southern California

By the numbers:

Below is a list of forecasted highs across Los Angeles for Monday, March 24, 2025.

Anaheim: 84°F

Banning: 85°F

Burbank: 93°F

Corona: 89°F

Downtown Los Angeles: 87°F

Garden Grove: 81°F

Inglewood: 79°F

Lancaster: 89°F

Long Beach: 81°F

Ontario: 89°F

Oxnard: 76°F

Pasadena: 92°F

Piru: 91°F

Santa Clarita: 94°F

Sherman Oaks: 88°F

Simi Valley: 89°F

Ventura: 76°F

Whittier: 90°F

The summer-like heat wave doesn’t apply to all communities, with cooler conditions expected along the coast and in the mountains. Below is a list of Monday's forecasted highs in some areas expecting mild temperatuers.

Malibu: 73°F

Newport Beach: 68°F

Big Bear: 66°F

Santa Monica: 74°F

Cooler weather expected by mid-week

What's next:

The warming trend is expected to last through Tuesday before a drop in temperatures by mid-week. A chance of light showers then enters the forecast on Sunday.