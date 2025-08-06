Southern California braces for hottest weather of the summer

The Brief A small heat wave is moving into Southern California, with temperatures expected to reach triple digits for inland areas. A heat advisory is in effect for some in Orange County and the Santa Ana Mountains from Wednesday morning through Friday evening. The warm, dry weather will bring an increased risk of wildfires.



A mini heat wave is moving into Southern California, potentially bringing triple-digit temperatures to some areas and elevating fire weather conditions over interior areas.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday is expected to bring the peak heat, with temperatures around 104 degrees in warmer valley areas and as high as 106 degrees in the Antelope Valley. Metro areas are likely to be in the 80s and 90s, forecasters said.

"At this time the hottest days appear to be this Thursday and Friday with temperatures of 95 to 106 degrees possible across the warmest valleys, lower mountains, and deserts," forecasters said.

Along the coast, however, temperatures will remain relatively cool, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued in Orange County from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday for the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, and in Orange County inland areas, where temperatures are anticipated to reach the 90s.

Officials said at this time they do not anticipate issuing any heat advisories or warnings in Los Angeles County.

The hot temperatures will also raise the risk of wildfires, especially in inland areas.

"Seasonably elevated fire weather conditions will continue through next Tuesday over the interior areas due to continued very warm and dry conditions along with gusty onshore winds during the afternoon and evening hours," according to the NWS.

The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather warning for Santa Barbara County from Wednesday to Saturday due to this increased heat.

The hot temperatures are the result of a high-pressure system expanding over the region.

What's next:

A cooldown is expected by Saturday. According to the NWS, the only triple-digit heat will be found in the Antelope Valley, with the warmest valley locations reaching the mid-90s.