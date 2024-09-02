Expand / Collapse search

LIST: Los Angeles cooling centers open during California heat wave

By CNS staff
Published  September 2, 2024 9:39pm PDT
Severe Weather
City News Service

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - As searing temperatures continue to rise, the city of Los Angeles committed to opening cooling centers this week.

The air-conditioned spaces, free and open to pets, are expected to provide temporary relief to a public struggling with the heat.

Five cooling centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday:

  • Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles
  • Mid Valley Senior Center, 8801 Kester Ave., Panorama City
  • Sunland Senior Center, 8640 Fenwick St., Sunland
  • Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles
  • Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles

Additionally, the city stated that public libraries are spaces the public could utilize for cooling and shelter.

A statement issued by Mayor Bass' office said added that residents on Skid Row will be provided with cold beverages, seating and shade at the following stations:

  • Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) across the street from the ReFresh Spot
  • San Pedro Street, mid-block between Sixth and Seventh streets
  • Fifth and Maple streets
  • The ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave., open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

The statement also advised the public to take preventive measures to avoid heat-strokes and other related issues.