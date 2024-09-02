LIST: Los Angeles cooling centers open during California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - As searing temperatures continue to rise, the city of Los Angeles committed to opening cooling centers this week.
The air-conditioned spaces, free and open to pets, are expected to provide temporary relief to a public struggling with the heat.
Five cooling centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday:
- Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles
- Mid Valley Senior Center, 8801 Kester Ave., Panorama City
- Sunland Senior Center, 8640 Fenwick St., Sunland
- Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles
- Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles
Additionally, the city stated that public libraries are spaces the public could utilize for cooling and shelter.
A statement issued by Mayor Bass' office said added that residents on Skid Row will be provided with cold beverages, seating and shade at the following stations:
- Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) across the street from the ReFresh Spot
- San Pedro Street, mid-block between Sixth and Seventh streets
- Fifth and Maple streets
- The ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave., open 24 hours a day, seven days a week
The statement also advised the public to take preventive measures to avoid heat-strokes and other related issues.