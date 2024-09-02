LIST: Los Angeles cooling centers open during California heat wave

As searing temperatures continue to rise, the city of Los Angeles committed to opening cooling centers this week.

The air-conditioned spaces, free and open to pets, are expected to provide temporary relief to a public struggling with the heat.

Five cooling centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8801 Kester Ave., Panorama City

Sunland Senior Center, 8640 Fenwick St., Sunland

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles

Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles

Additionally, the city stated that public libraries are spaces the public could utilize for cooling and shelter.

A statement issued by Mayor Bass' office said added that residents on Skid Row will be provided with cold beverages, seating and shade at the following stations:

Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) across the street from the ReFresh Spot

San Pedro Street, mid-block between Sixth and Seventh streets

Fifth and Maple streets

The ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave., open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

The statement also advised the public to take preventive measures to avoid heat-strokes and other related issues.