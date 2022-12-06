SoCal gas prices drop to lowest amount since February

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $4.798, its lowest amount since Feb. 23.

The average price has decreased 59 times in the 62 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, falling $1.696, including 1.2 cents on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 27.6 cents less than one week ago and 73 cents lower than one month ago, but 10.8 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing 5.4 cents to $4.669, its lowest amount since Feb. 1. It is 29 cents less than one week ago, 74.8 cents lower than one month ago but six-tenths of a cent more than one year ago.

SUGGESTED:

The Orange County average price has decreased 59 times in 62 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, falling $1.688, including 1.1 cents Monday.

The national average price dropped for the 27th consecutive day, decreasing 2.3 cents to $3.38. It is 14.1 cents less than one week ago and 42 cents lower than one month ago, but 2.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 42.5 cents over the past 27 days, including 1 cent Monday. It is $1.636 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.