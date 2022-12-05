Hit-and-run suspect surrenders after hours-long pursuit through 3 SoCal counties

Five people surrendered to police after a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

According to reports, this all began in the Oxnard area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver. When deputies ran the vehicles places, they discovered the vehicle was stolen, officials said. CHP took over the chase around 9:20 p.m.

Officers followed the driver of the white truck down the southbound 5 Freeway from Ventura County into the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles, reaching speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour.

The driver continued for miles down the 5 Freeway, through Glendale and into Lincoln Heights. The driver faced a mostly open freeway until Boyle Heights, where they had to weave around multiple vehicles.

Just before 10 p.m., the chase entered Orange County. The driver got off the freeway in the Anaheim area, weaving through a parking lot near Angel Stadium and several surface roads before getting back on the freeway, this time the northbound 5 Freeway. The driver hit speeds over 100 miles per hour as they reentered LA County.

When the driver reached the East LA area, the vehicle pulled over. Despite initial reports that there was only one person in the truck, five people eventually made their way out of the truck, surrendering to police.