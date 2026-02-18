More rain expected in Southern California this week: Timeline

The Brief A third storm is set to bring more rain and mountain snow to Southern California beginning Thursday morning. Moderate rainfall and heavier cells could impact Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including burn-scar areas. Higher elevations may see another foot or more of snow, creating hazardous travel conditions.



The second storm of the week packed a powerful punch as it moved through Southern California overnight. While the system is tapering off, bringing cooler and drier conditions Wednesday, another round of rain is expected.

Trio of strong storms move through Southern California

Timeline:

Monday, Feb. 16

The strongest storm in the series struck the region Monday, causing flooded roadways, road closures and evacuation warnings in recent burn scar zones.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

By Tuesday evening, the second storm moved in with ferocious winds, toppling trees across the area. The second system brought in cooler air, and snow levels dropped to mountain pass elevations.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

As the second storm moved out, Wednesday brought mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures, as crews were tasked with storm cleanup.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Thursday, Feb. 19

While the third storm of the week is expected to be the least intense of the series, FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban said it will still make an impact.

"We’re going to get moderate rainfall and then some heavier cells rolling into parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties beginning around 8 a.m. Thursday," Quiban said.

She also warned of heavier rainfall and the potential impact on burn-scarred hillsides.

"Do not let your guard down," she said.

Forecast models show it will be a fast-moving storm pushing east by the afternoon.

Travel at higher elevations will also be hazardous.

"If you have to go up there, make sure you bring your emergency gear. We are expecting another foot or more of snow above 6,000 feet. We have those gusty winds, and of course, that’s going to blow you around," she added.

How much rain is expected?

Most areas will see about another half-inch of rain, while elevations above 6,000 feet can expect additional snowfall.

What's next:

Expect sunshine and cooler conditions this weekend. Another possible storm could arrive in California on Tuesday.

STORM COVERAGE: