Blizzard-like conditions hit Big Bear as winter storm pounds Southern California

The Brief A winter storm is bringing heavy snow and rain to the mountains. The storm could drop between 1 and 3 feet of snow at higher elevations, with another 1 to 2 more feet later in the week. Those driving in the snow are urged to use tire chains.



A winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains across Southern California as strong winds and heavy snow batter the region, reducing visibility and making travel dangerous.

Monday afternoon, snowplows worked to keep Highway 18 passable as conditions deteriorated outside Big Bear. Drivers heading up from Highland reported near-zero visibility at times, with chain controls requiring vehicles to use tire chains or four-wheel drive.

What they're saying:

"Pretty bad. Slipping and sliding on the way up. But it was OK, not too bad. A lot of people pulled over on the side of the road," said snowboarder Mike Anchondo.

Chain crews were seen scrambling in pouring rain to install chains for drivers caught off guard by the storm’s early arrival.

"It’s wet. Cold. But don’t mind it. Somebody’s got to do it," said one worker assisting motorists.

Another driver, Stephen, who traveled from San Diego, said the timing surprised him. "I thought this was coming in later tonight. Obviously, it came in a little early."

More snowfall on the way

What's next:

Forecasters say the storm could drop between 1 and 3 feet of snow at higher elevations, with another system later in the week potentially adding 1 to 2 more feet. Officials warned that additional snowfall expected later this week could further impact travel and mountain conditions.

The snowfall is expected to benefit ski resorts, though some visitors cut trips short because of the intensity.

"We thought we were going to ski a few runs and we only got in three. It’s just crazy. You can’t see in front of yourself," said Lisa, who had been skiing at Snow Valley Resort. "We’re heading home."

Still, others embraced the conditions.

"If you can make it up here, make some memories. Live life on the edge. This is the place to be," one skier said.

Anchondo said he was unconcerned about getting stranded. "Nah. Heck no. I drive a Tremor truck. I’ll be fine."