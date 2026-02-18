LA weather: Second storm slams SoCal with strong winds and heavy rain

The Brief Several parts of LA, Riverside, Orange and Ventura counties saw high winds and rain overnight. The San Bernardino County mountain communities received additional snowfall. A third storm system moves into the region on Thursday.



The second storm to hit Southern California this week brought another round of powerful winds, heavy rain and mountain snow.

What we know:

The second of three storms moved through the area overnight with most of the rain moving out of the region in time for the morning commute. The rest of Wednesday is expected to be dry with cooler conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), residents in the Inland Empire, as well as in LA, Ventura, Riverside, and Orange counties, saw heavy showers and thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts. Downed trees and brief power outages were also reported during the early morning hours.

Forecasters predicted a 60% chance of winds exceeding 70 mph in some mountain areas and the Antelope Valley from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, along with gusts topping 40 mph along the coasts and in valley areas. The NWS advised residents to take down awnings and umbrellas and avoid parking cars near trees.

For the local mountain communities, snow levels could drop to 3,500 feet, with heavy snowfall expected for higher elevations, including Big Bear, Crestline and Running Springs.

Warnings and advisories

A winter storm warning is in effect in the San Bernardino County mountains through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Road closures

Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive will remain closed until further notice due to impacts from the recent rain.

More wet weather ahead

What's next:

Much of Wednesday will be dry and the third and final storm arrives Thursday. That third storm will bring widespread rain through the region, but it won't be as heavy as earlier this week. Thursday's rain will be mainly in the morning and midday and taper off by the evening.

Friday through Monday will be dry and sunny, but rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.