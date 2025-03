These Southern California elementary schools made the 2025 California Distinguished list

The Brief State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced that 336 elementary schools have been selected for the 2025 California Distinguished Schools Program. Schools were chosen based on factors such as academic achievement and positive school climate. The recognized schools will be celebrated at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim on May 30.



The California Department of Education has revealed the 336 elementary schools honored with the 2025 California Distinguished Schools Award.

The award recognizes the school's efforts in closing achievement gaps and demonstrating exceptional student performance.

What we know:

The California Distinguished Schools Program, established in 1985, is a key recognition initiative for exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees.

This year, 336 elementary schools have been selected for their outstanding contributions to public education.

The program identifies schools based on their performance on state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard, focusing on academic achievement, positive school climate, and participation in statewide assessments.

Southern California Schools :

Here are the SoCal schools by county and district that made the list:

Los Angeles County

ABC Unified, Cerritos Elementary

Arcadia Unified, Camino Grove Elementary

Arcadia Unified, Longley Way Elementary

Bonita Unified, Gladstone Elementary

Burbank Unified, Providencia Elementary

Claremont Unified, Chaparral Elementary

Claremont Unified, Sumner Elementary

Compton Unified, Tibby Elementary

Compton Unified, Roosevelt Elementary

Covina-Valley Unified, Manzanita Elementary

Culver City Unified, Linwood E. Howe Elementary

Culver City Unified, La Ballona Elementary

East Whittier City Elementary, Orchard Dale Elementary

El Monte City, Legore Elementary

El Rancho Unified, Birney Tech Academy

Garvey Elementary, Duff Language Magnet Academy

Glendale Unified, Verdugo Woodlands Elementary

Hacienda la Puente Unified, Wedgeworth Elementary

Las Virgenes Unified, Bay Laurel Elementary

Las Virgenes Unified, Sumac Elementary

Las Virgenes Unified, Willow Elementary

Lawndale Elementary, William Anderson Elementary

LA County Office of Education, Lashon Academy

LA County Office of Education, Aspire Antonio Maria Lugo Academy

LA Unified, Franklin Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Beckford Charter for Enriched Studies

LA Unified, Third Street Elementary

LA Unified, Community Magnet Charter Elementary

LA Unified, Warner Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Open Charter Magnet

LA Unified, Castle Heights Elementary

LA Unified, Hesby Oaks Leadership Charter

LA Unified, Colfax Charter Elementary

LA Unified, Porter Ranch Community

LA Unified, Carpenter Community Charter

LA Unified, Kentwood Elementary

LA Unified, ICEF Vista Elementary Academy

LA Unified, Multnomah Street Elementary

LA Unified, Sierra Vista Elementary

LA Unified, San Jose Street Elementary

LA Unified, ISANA Palmati Academy

LA Unified, Stagg Street Elementary

LA Unified, Allesandro Elementary

LA Unified, Panorama City Elementary

LA Unified, Newcastle Elementary

LA Unified, Jaime Escalante Elementary

LA Unified, Hoover Street Elementary

LA Unified, Rockdale Visual & Performing Arts Magnet

LA Unified, Gates Street Elementary

LA Unified, Annalee Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, City Terrace Elementary

LA Unified, Dorris Place Elementary

LA Unified PUC Community Charter Elementary

LA Unified, Brocktown Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Brooklyn Avenue

LA Unified, Figueroa Street Elementary

LA Unified, One Hundred Twenty-Second Street Elementary

LA Unified, ISANA Cardinal Academy

LA Unified, N.E.W. Academy of Science and Arts

LA Unified, Aragon Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, ISANA Octavia Academy

LA Unified, Magnolia Science Academy 7

LA Unified, Gledhill Street Elementary

LA Unified, Alexandria Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Chase Street Elementary

LA Unified, Coldwater Canyon Elementary

LA Unified, Malabar Street Elementary

LA Unified, Nevin Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Tulsa Street Elementary

LA Unified, Bonita Street Elementary

LA Unified, Hubbard Street Elementary

LA Unified, Rosemont Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Reseda Elementary

LA Unified, Soto Street Elementary

LA Unified, Danube Avenue Elementary

LA Unified, Westside Global Awareness Magnet

LA Unified, Seventh Street Elementary Arts Integration Magnet

LA Unified, Vermont Avenue Elementary

Manhattan Beach Unified, Pacific Elementary

Newhall, Old Orchard Elementary

Newhall, Meadows Elementary

Newhall, Pico Canyon Elementary

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Cornerstone Pedregal Elementary

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Silver Spur Elementary

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified, Montemalaga Elementary

Paramount Unified, Howard Tanner

Pasadena Unified, Field (Eugene) Elementary

Pasadena Unified, Altadena Elementary

Pomona Unified, Pantera Elementary

Redondo Beach Unified, Birney Elementary

Redondo Beach Unified, Jefferson Elementary

Redondo Beach Unified, Lincoln Elementary

Rosemead Elementary, Emma W. Shuey Elementary

San Gabriel Unified, Wilson Elementary

San Marino Unified, Valentine Elementary

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified, Edison Elementary

Saugus Union, Cedarcreek Elementary

Saugu Union, Rosedell Elementary

Saugus Union, Plum Canyon Elementary

Saugus Union, Mountainview Elementary

Saugus Union, West Creek Academy

Saugus Union, North Park Elementary

South Pasadena Unified, Marengo Elementary

South Pasadena Unified, Monterey Hills Elementary

Sulphur Springs Union, Leona H. Cox Community Elementary

Torrance Unified, Yukon Elementary

Torrance Unified, John Adams Elementary

Torrance Unified, Towers Elementary

Torrance Unified, Arlington Elementary

Walnut Valley Unified, Walnut Elementary

West Covina Unified, Merced Elementary

West Covina Unified, San Jose Charter Academy

West Covina Unified, Orangewood Elementary

Whittier City, Mill School and Technology Academy

Wright Elementary, Robert L. Stevens Elementary

Long Beach Unified, Henry

Long Beach Unified, Fremont Elementary

Orange County

Anaheim Elementary, Jefferson (Thomas) Elementary

Brea-Olinda Unified, Olinda Elementary

Capistrano Unified, Oso Grande Elementary

Capistrano Unified, Philip J. Reilly Elementary

Capistrano Unified, Truman Benedict Elementary

Fullerton Elementary, Beechwood Elementary

Fullerton Elementary, Robert C. Fisler Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Excelsior Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Loyal Barker Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, A.G. Cook Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Patton Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Susan B. Anthony Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Merton E. Hill Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Brookhurst Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Louis G. Zeyen Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Ocia A. Peters Elementary

Garden Grove Unified, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary

Huntington Beach City Elementary, Ralph E. Hawes Elementary

Irvine Unified, Plaza Vista

Irvine Unified, Bonita Canyon Elementary

Irvine Unified, Eastshore Elementary

Irvine Unified, Portola Springs Elementary

La Habra City Elementary, Arbolita Elementary

Los Alamitos Unified, Rossmoor Elementary

Newport-Mesa Unified, Heinz Kaiser Elementary

Newport-Mesa Unified, Adams Elementary

Orange County Department of Education, Irvine International Academy

Orange County Department of Education, Oxford Preparatory Academy - Saddleback Valley

Orange Unified, Nohl Canyon Elementary

Orange Unified, Taft Elementary

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Golden Elementary

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Sierra Vista Elementary

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified, Lakeview Elementary

Saddleback Valley Unified, De Portola Elementary

Saddleback Valley Unified, Robinson Elementary

Saddleback Valley Unified, Rancho Canada Elementary

Saddleback Valley Unified, Santiago STEAM Magnet Elementary

Santa Ana Unified, Fremont Elementary

Tustin Unified, Tustin Ranch Elementary

Tustin Unified, Ladera Elementary

Tustin Unified, Red Hill Elementary

Tustin Unified, Orchard Hills

Tustin Unified, Benjamin Beswick Elementary

Riverside County

Beaumont Unified, Starlight Elementary

Beaumont Unified, Palm Innovation Academy

Corona-Norco Unified, Temescal Valley Elementary

Corona-Norco Unified, Benjamin Franklin Elementary

Corona-Norco Unified, Prado View Elementary

Desert Sands Unified, Gerald R. Ford Elementary

Menifee Union, Taawila Elementary

Moreno Valley Unified, North Ridge Elementary

Murrieta Valley Unified, Monte Vista Elementary

Riverside Unified, Magnolia Elementary

San Bernardino County

Alta Loma Elementary, Jasper Elementary

Alta Loma Elementary, Victoria Groves Elementary

Chino Valley Unified, Country Springs Elementary

Chino Valley Unified, Butterfield Ranch Elementary

Chino Valley Unified, Eagle Canyon Elementary

Chino Valley Unified, Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental

Chula Vista Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary

Etiwanda Elementary, David W. Long Elementary

Fontana Unified, Beech Avenue Elementary

Fontana Unified, Shadow Hills Elementary

Fontana Unified, Date Elementary

Hesperia Unified, LaVerne Elementary Prep Academy

Morongo Unified, Friendly Hills Elementary

Ontario-Montclair, Buena Vista Arts-Integrated

Redlands Unified, Kimberly Elementary

Redlands Unified, Highland Grove Elementary

Rialto Unified, Samuel W. Simpson Elementary

San Bernardino City Unified, Ramona-Alessandro Elementary

Snowline Joint Unified, Heritage

Victor Elementary, Sixth Street Prep

Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified, Wildwood Elementary

San Diego County

Dehesa Elementary, The Heights Charter

Escondido Union, Heritage K-8 Charter

Fallbrook Union Elementary, La Paloma Elementary

Fallbrook Union Elementary, Live Oak Elementary

Lakeside Union Elementary, Riverview Elementary

San Diego County Office of Education, Dual Language Immersion North County

San Diego County Office of Education, JCS-Manzanita

San Diego Unified, Jonas Salk Elementary

San Diego Unified, Benchley/Weinberger Elementary

San Diego Unified, Doyle Elementary

Solana Beach Elementary, Carmel Creek Elementary

Solana Beach Elementary, Solana Pacific Elementary

Santa Barbara County

Carpinteria Unified, Aliso Elementary

Santa Barbara Unified, Peabody Charter

Santa Barbara Unified, Adelante Charter

Santa Barbara Unified, Washington Elementary

Ventura County

Conejo Valley Unified, Wildwood Elementary

Conejo Valley Unified, Banyan Elementary

Santa Clara Elementary, Santa Clara Elementary

Simi Valley Unified, White Oak Elementary

Simi Valley Unified, Madera Elementary

Simi Valley Unified, Garden Grove Elementary

What they're saying:

"It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 336 elementary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education to all students. Excellent elementary schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people," Superintendent Tony Thurmond said.

The backstory:

To qualify for the Closing the Achievement Gap recognition, schools must enroll at least 40% of students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and demonstrate exceptional growth in English language arts or math.

For Exceptional Student Performance recognition, schools must achieve among the highest levels of ELA and math achievement and maintain a "blue" or "green" status on the Dashboard indicators.

What's next:

The recognized schools will be celebrated at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim on May 30, alongside other awardees such as the 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools and 2025 Green Ribbon Schools Green Achievers.

The California Distinguished Schools program alternates recognition between elementary and middle/high schools annually, allowing awardees to hold the title for two years.