South Los Angeles park playground renamed in memory of Latasha Harlins

Her name was Latasha Harlins and her life was cut short after she was shot by a convenience store owner in South Los Angeles who accused her of shoplifting when she was just 15-years-old.

It was one of the many events that occurred in Los Angeles that fueled the racial tensions that exploded following the verdict involving the beating of Rodney King beating by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Her family and community members gathered on Thursday morning at the Vermont Vista park as the sign of the park honoring her was unveiled.

"I do thank the park administrators for honoring my granddaughter. That’s very nice," her grandmother said.

"It’s really beautiful."

Despite the store owner being convicted of voluntary manslaughter, she was sentenced to five years of probation.

"Natasha was killed 30 years ago," Shinese Harlins-Kilgore. "Unfortunately, her life was taken way, way too soon because I believe she had a future…we’re here to make a difference."

Those who knew and loved Latasha said she was a straight-A student who aspired to become a lawyer.

Her story also inspired the short film "A Love Song For Latasha."

