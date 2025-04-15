South LA teen injured in hit-and-run while biking home from school

article

The Brief A hit-and-run driver hit a teenager riding his bike home from school earlier this month. The crash was caught on camera, and the family said they think it may have been intentional. The California Highway Patrol is investigating and is searching for a "newer black BMW."



Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a teenager riding his bicycle home from school in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

The surveillance video shared with FOX 11 shows the crash last Monday, April 7th, around 3:30 p.m. along Nadeau Street and Croesus Avenue.

Eric Carrillo’s son, Sebastian, was injured in the collision. In the surveillance video, a BMW can be seen turning right into the 15-year-old on the sidewalk, crashing, pausing for a moment, then driving off.

SUGGESTED: LA freeway hit-and-run crash leads to shooting between suspect, cops near Eagle Rock

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a concussion, along with painful bumps and bruises that required stitches.

Moments after the collision, witnesses can be seen on the surveillance video trying to chase after the car.

What they're saying:

"To me, it looks like attempted murder," said Carrillo. "It could have been worse."

According to Carrillo, they’re not sure who the driver is, and why somebody would do that.

"He didn’t know the driver," said Carrillo. "When I saw the video, it broke my heart. I don’t know who could be driving like that out there."

SUGGESTED: 4-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Leimert Park

"It’s really scary," said Carrillo. "I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. We got down a license plate, CHP made a report, and they’re investigating."

What's next:

A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol told FOX 11 that they’re investigating to determine whether or not the crash was intentional, but the vehicle did leave the roadway. They say the crash involved a newer black BMW, possibly a 2025, that now has damage to the front end.

In the surveillance images shared with FOX 11, passengers can be seen in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Carrillo has this message for them, and the driver.

"Just turn yourself in," said Carrillo. "Don’t make this worse for him."

Anyone with information about this cause is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol.