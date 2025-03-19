4-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Leimert Park

The Brief A 4-year-old boy is dead and two adults injured after a hit-and-run crash in LA's Leimert Park neighborhood. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The hit-and-run driver is not yet in custody.



The search continues for a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal crash in Leimert Park that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy and injured two others.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at 3648 S. Crenshaw Blvd., between Obama and Exposition boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and found the victims - the young boy and two adults - trapped inside the vehicle.

They were freed and transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The driver ran away from the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two adult victims remain unknown.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and details about the driver who fled the scene have not been disclosed.

Authorities are working to gather more information about the circumstances leading to the crash.