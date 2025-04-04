CHP investigating deadly shooting on busy South LA Freeway

The Brief Shots were fired at the interchange of the 105 and 110 freeways on the evening of Thursday, April 4. A shooting victim was declared dead at the scene. The search for the suspect continues.



Officials with the California Highway Patrol were investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the interchange of the 105 and 110 freeways in South Los Angeles Thursday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting on the freeway, according to CHP. First responders found a man’s body next to an older model silver Toyota Corolla.

Paramedics responded and declared the victim dead at the scene next to the vehicle. Video showed the passenger-side windows of the Toyota were shattered during the incident.

By 10:40 p.m. the connector road from the 110 freeway to the 105 freeway eastbound was closed for the investigation as CHP officers searched the freeway for evidence.

The transition road to the 105 freeway eastbound was reopened around 4:30 a.m. Friday. No suspect information was provided by authorities.

Anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity in the area on Thursday night around 10 p.m. is urged to contact authorities. To report a crime to the CHP at800-835-5247.

