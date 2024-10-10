Deadly shooting shuts down parts of 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

A deadly shooting shut down parts of the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an incident of some form happened along the surface streets – not on the freeway – but that led to a crash and three suspects taking off from the crime scene in the northbound lanes of 5 Freeway near South Grande Vista Avenue in Boyle Heights.

The series of events ended with at least one person being shot and three suspects remaining on the run. The City News Service reports a body was spotted from the scene – possibly the person shot.

Officials did not say if more than one person was shot, as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officials did not give descriptions of the three suspects.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the area remain shut down. Officials did not say when the roads would reopen.

