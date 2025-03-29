101 Freeway closed in downtown LA after shooting

The Brief A shooting closed a portion of the 101 Freeway near Boyle Heights on Saturday. Two people had gotten into an argument on or near the freeway. One was hurt, and had to be taken to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of the 101 Freeway for several hours while police investigated.



A shooting near a downtown Los Angeles freeway forced police to shut down the road for several hours.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fight broke out between two people near the 101 Freeway at the N. Mission Road on-ramp around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That fight escalated, and gunshots were fired.

One person was injured. Paramedics took them to the hospital.

The CHP shut down all lanes of the 101 for at least three hours.

What we don't know:

Police told FOX 11 it wasn't clear whether the man who was hospitalized was injured by a gunshot, or in the fight before the shooting. They also didn't say anything about the second person involved in the fight.

The CHP is still investigating.