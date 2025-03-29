101 Freeway closed in downtown LA after shooting
LOS ANGELES - A shooting near a downtown Los Angeles freeway forced police to shut down the road for several hours.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fight broke out between two people near the 101 Freeway at the N. Mission Road on-ramp around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. That fight escalated, and gunshots were fired.
One person was injured. Paramedics took them to the hospital.
The CHP shut down all lanes of the 101 for at least three hours.
What we don't know:
Police told FOX 11 it wasn't clear whether the man who was hospitalized was injured by a gunshot, or in the fight before the shooting. They also didn't say anything about the second person involved in the fight.
The CHP is still investigating.
The Source: Information in this story is from the California Highway Patrol.