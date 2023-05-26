Taxi driver killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

A man was killed and three others were seriously injured following a violent wrong-way crash on the northbound lanes off the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Officials said they received multiple 911 calls from people reporting a woman in a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on the northbound lanes around 3 a.m. A short time later, the compact car crashed head-on with an oncoming taxi cab near the Exposition Boulevard exit.

When first responders arrived, they found multiple people trapped at the scene. The Jaws of Life were used to pull four people from the wreckage.

The taxi cab driver was declared dead at the scene and his passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The two people inside the sedan were also taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

It's unknown why the woman was going the wrong way on the freeway.

A SigAlert was in effect for hours and was later lifted by 6 a.m. No further information was immediately released by authorities.