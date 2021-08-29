South Lake Tahoe under evacuation warning due to approaching fire

All of South Lake Tahoe was put under an evacuation warning Sunday as the massive Caldor Fire crept dangerously closer toward the mountain town.

The warning applies to other parts of the Lake Tahoe Basin as well. New evacuation orders took effect in parts of El Dorado and Alpine counties.

For detailed information about evacuation orders, and warnings, visit Cal Fire's website.



The two-week-old Caldor Fire has burned 168,000 acres and was 13% contained, according to Cal Fire's status report.



The fire was difficult to combat on Sunday.



"Today saw a significant increase in dynamic fire behavior resulting in rapid fire spread," according to Cal Fire.

A red flag warning will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday, making it likely that firefighters will be in for another difficult day.

Strong winds are likely to be a factor.

"We are expecting gusts to as high as 25-30 mph on Monday as the wind sweeps up from the southwest and on Tuesday they could actually be a little bit stronger. "We could see some gusts to maybe 35 miles an hour," said meteorologist Jim Dudley, during a video briefing.

Greg Liggins contributed to this report.