South LA teen killed in fireworks explosion identified
LOS ANGELES - A 17-year-old was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal explosion in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles earlier this week.
What we know:
The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office as Alexander Arana, 17.
The explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 84th Street, west of the 110 Freeway.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported Arana to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police stated that the teen is believed to have been handling pyrotechnic equipment that exploded.
Dig deeper:
Investigators continue working to confirm exactly what caused the blast, but the LAPD said early indications point to a malfunctioning homemade or high-powered firework.
A box labeled "Cash Game 357" was discovered at the scene. It is a 357-shot aerial firework "cake" or "repeater" known for producing a long, continuous display of aerial effects.
Additionally, the device in question is classified as dangerous and illegal under state law.
The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad secured the scene and seized a large quantity of illegal pyrotechnic devices.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not confirmed whether the device involved was a standard aerial firework, a modified version, or a completely homemade explosive.
What's next:
The LAPD's Major Crimes Division is actively investigating the explosion and "the source of the illegal pyrotechnic materials that were seized from the residence," according to a department statement.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information regarding the fatal explosion or the illegal pyrotechnic materials and devices is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective Allen at 213-486-7260. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: This report's core facts are drawn directly from law enforcement and county authorities, specifically the victim identification from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. Details regarding the incident, the nature of the explosion, and the seizure of materials are based on statements and investigations conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), including the LAPD Bomb Squad and the Major Crimes Division.