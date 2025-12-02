LA DA's office declines to file charges in fatal 7-Eleven fight that left employee brain-dead

article

The Brief No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a 7-Eleven employee who was involved in a fight with her manager. The DA's office cited insufficient evidence in the case. Jessica McLaughlin died on June 28, 2025 after being declared brain-dead.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against the person involved in a physical fight that left a 7-Eleven employee brain-dead.

The backstory:

Jessica McLaughlin died on June 28, 2025 after being declared brain-dead following a fight with her manager while on the job at a 7-Eleven located in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue, near Larchmont Boulevard on June 24, 2025.

According to the DA's office, McLaughlin and another employee (S1) got into a verbal altercation which then turned physical. Officials say another employee, (S2), joined the altercation. The entire fight lasted less than a minute and was captured on video, officials said in a statement. The fight was ultimately broken up by another employee.

According to a Charge Evaluation Worksheet from the DA's Office, McLaughlin was conscious and was sitting up, but a short time later, she appeared to have difficulty breathing and ultimately lost consciousness.

She was declared brain-dead and eventually taken off life support.

What they're saying:

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as anoxic encephalopathy (brain deprived of oxygen) due to cardiopulmonary arrest status post resuscitation and due to exacerbation of asthma.

The medical examiner noted that there were no fatal traumatic injuries to her head, neck, or chest.

Her manner of death was classified as a homicide. But according to the DA's office, the evidence in the case was insufficient to prove the homicide was unlawful.

"A homicide can be lawful or unlawful. Although the medical examiner classified the manner of death in this case a homicide, the evidence is insufficient to prove the homicide was unlawful. The physical altercation that took place involved all parties actively battering each other with the same amount of force, which was not excessive or deadly. The only reasonable conclusion from the video is that this physical altercation was mutual with S1 defending herself against the V and S2, and V defending herself against S1," the Charge Evaluation Worksheet read.

"Several theories of criminal liability were considered. However, there is insufficient evidence to prove that S1 intended to kill V, S1 acted with conscious disregard for human life, or that S1 acted with criminal negligence. Therefore, the facts and evidence are insufficient to prove an unlawful killing occurred and we cannot prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt against S1."

A witness described the fight as mutual.