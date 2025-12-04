Kennedy High School in Granada Hills evacuated after fire breaks out on campus

The Brief Students and staff were evacuated after a fire broke out at John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills. Ground images showed a plume of smoke coming from one of the buildings on campus. No injuries were reported.



Students and staff at John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills were evacuated after a fire broke out on campus Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported at the school located at 11246 Gothic Ave. at 10:05 a.m.

Crews at the scene were working to determine if the fire was confined to the roof or involved additional floors.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed students and staff being evacuated to the football field from nearby school buildings.

LAFD officials said no additional structures were threatened, and no injuries have been reported. The fire was declared a knockdown in 26 minutes.

Fire authorities said the fire happened on a part of campus that was under construction and was not being used.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.