Teen gunned down in South Los Angeles in broad daylight

A 17-year-old boy was gunned down in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday in broad daylight, investigators said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the shooting located near the intersection of East 113th and San Pedro streets in South LA’s Broadway-Manchester neighborhood at 10:45 a.m.

Authorities said the early stages of the investigation revealed the victim was walking to his car when an unknown number of suspects drove up and fired multiple rounds.

Once first responders arrived, the young victim was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by authorities.

A description of the suspects was not available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.