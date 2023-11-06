Expand / Collapse search

Shooting death under investigation in Santa Clarita

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Santa Clarita
A man's death was under investigation in Santa Clarita Monday.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a man’s death in Santa Clarita Monday. 

Officers were called to the area near Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads around 6:30 a.m. Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Amid the investigation, the California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory. Sand Canyon Rd. will remain closed between Placerita Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon roads over the next several hours for the investigation. 

The name of the victim has not been released and no further information was available. 