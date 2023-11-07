20-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Beverly Hills stabbing

A 20-year-old man was arrested and faces an attempted murder charge following a stabbing during broad daylight in Beverly Hills, officials said.

On Monday, Nov. 6, officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department were called to the 100 block of South Roxbury Drive, off Wilshire Boulevard, following reports of a possible physical altercation just before 2:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds. At that point, BHPD officials said the suspect had already left the scene.

Following a thorough search by a team of investigators, a man matching the suspect’s description was detained in the residential area of Charleville Boulevard and Lasky Drive, less than half a mile from the scene of the crime, just after 3:05 p.m. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Geovany Herta, a resident of Los Angeles.

The victim continues to recover at an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

SUGGESTED: 3 teens stabbed at Thousand Oaks apartment complex

BHPD said there is no relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Huerta was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bail. He remains in custody at the Los Angeles County jail.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8.