3 teens stabbed at Thousand Oaks apartment complex

Three teenagers were stabbed at a Thousand Oaks apartment complex over the weekend, and authorities are searching for the suspects.

The attack happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Saint Charles Drive. Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area after receiving reports that a fight had broken out.

When deputies got there, they determined a fight had broken out in the complex's pool area. Three teen boys — a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old — were all found with "moderate to severe stab wounds" deputies said. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

SUGGESTED: Man douses Thousand Oaks pizzeria worker with lighter fluid, threatens to light him on fire

Police are now searching for the alleged attackers. Deputies said witnesses saw between five and six people running from the area before deputies got there. Officials did not provide any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the attack were asked to contact detectives at 805-947-8305 or 805-947-8281.