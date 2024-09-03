Car goes up in flames during South LA street takeover

Police responded to a series of violent street takeovers overnight across LA.

According to LAPD, officers responded to street takeovers in Hollywood, South LA, and Rosemead.

In South LA, several people vandalized a vehicle at S. Figueroa St. and Jefferson Blvd. around 3:30 a.m. The fire department then responded to the scene to extinguish a vehicle fire.

SUGGESTED:

So far no arrests have been made from any of the takeovers.